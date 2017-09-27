Kashmir main source of tension with India: Pakistan

New York, Sep 27 (IANS) Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir remained "the main source of tension" with India.

Speaking at an Asia Society seminar here on Tuesday evening, the minister said: "Peace in the neighbourhood is impossible to achieve unless relations with India improve."

Asif was quoted by the Associated Press of Pakistan as saying that Islamabad had reached out to New Delhi to seek normal relations and resolve all disputes through dialogue but "India did not reciprocate".

He blamed India for fighting on the Jammu and Kashmir border, escalating political rhetoric and attacks on civilians in that state. These, he said, do not bode well for peace.

