Kashmir issue: RS Dy Chairman Harivansh hits back at Pak at Speakers Conference in Maldives
The Indian delegation attending the Speakers Conference in Maldives on September 01 strongly countered a Pakistani delegate raising Kashmir issue. After Deputy Speaker of Pakistan National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri raised Kashmir issue, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh said, "We strongly object raising of internal matter of India in the forum. There is need for Pakistan to end cross-border terrorism for regional peace."