Kashmir issue should be resolved bilaterally: Australian High Commissioner

Australian High Commissioner to India, Harinder Sidhu at a gala event, Namaste Pacific hosted by New Zealand High Commission, commented on Indian government's move on revoking Article 370 and said that Australia's view on Kashmir has always been that Kashmir is a bilateral issue and should be resolved by both India and Pakistan. While speaking to ANI, Harinder said, "The Indian govt has said it is an internal matter and we respect the Indian position on that. Australia's long held view on Kashmir has been that this is the issue that should be resolved bilaterally by both India and Pakistan." She expressed her views during Namaste Pacific, a cultural gala was jointly hosted by the High Commissions of New Zealand, Australia, Papua New Guinea and Fiji at the New Zealand High Commission, Chanakyapuri in New Delhi.