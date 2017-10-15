'Kashmir issue' gifted by First PM Jawaharlal Nehru, Congress: Shivraj Chouhan

While campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Gujarat elections, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Sunday said that India wouldn't have been battling the 'Kashmir issue' if former prime minister (PM) Jawaharlal Nehru had handed it over to the 'Iron Man of India', Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. "Sardar Patel na hote to Bharat ek na hota. Nehru Ji J and K ka mudda khud na rakh ke Patel Ji ko dete to masla hi nahi hota koi", the MP CM asserted. While addressing a gathering in Ankleshwar area of Gujarat's Bharuch, CM Chouhan claimed that India owes independence to former deputy PM Patel. The CM added that the problems surrounding the J and K state has been gifted by the Congress and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.