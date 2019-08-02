Kashmir issue: I would certainly intervene if they want, says Donald Trump

While addressing the media on several issues including the matter that India rejects United States's mediation offer for Kashmir, US President Donald Trump said, "It is really up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I met with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, I got along great. I think they are a fantastic people, Khan and Modi. I mean, I would imagine they can get along very well." "If they wanted somebody to intervene (on Kashmir issue) or to help them, I would certainly intervene and I spoke with Pakistan about that, and I also spoke to India about it."