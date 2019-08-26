Kashmir issue is bilateral, don't want to trouble other countries: PM Modi

United States president Donald Trump met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of G7 Summit in France's Biarritz. Both the dignitaries held bilateral talks and also interacted with medipersons. While answering a question on negotiating with neighbouring country Pakistan, PM Modi said that all the issues between India and Pakistan are bilateral in nature and that is why we don't bother any other country regarding them. He also added, "India and Pakistan were together before 1947 and I'm confident that we can discuss our problems and solve them, together." Supporting the same, President Trump also said that America has very good relations with PM Modi and Pakistan's PM Imran Khan and they can solve the Kahsmir issue themselves and they are doing it for a long time.