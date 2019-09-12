Kashmir is integral part of India: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind

While addressing a press conference in Delhi on September 12, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind general secretary Mahmood Madani said that the Muslim organisation has passed a resolution which stated that Kashmir is an "integral part of India". "We have passed a resolution today that Kashmir is an integral part of India. There will be no compromise with security and integrity of our country. India is our country and we stand by it. Pakistan is trying to project on the international forum that India Muslims are against India. We condemn this act of Pakistan."