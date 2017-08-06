Karunaratne, Mathews keep the fight on for Lanka

Colombo, Aug 6 (IANS) Batsmen Dimuth Karunaratne (136 batting) and Angelo Mathews (28 batting) kept up the Sri Lankan fight against India, posting 302/4 in the second innings by lunch on Day-4 in the second Test here on Sunday.

After losing Malinda Pushpakumara (16) and skipper Dinesh Chandimal (2) shortly in the morning session, Karunaratne and Mathews were unbeaten with 61-run stand between them when the umpires called for lunch.

For India, spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja scalped one wicket each in the morning session.

Brief Scores:

Sri Lanka: 183 and 302/4 (Karunaratne 136 batting, Ashwin 1/106)

against India 622/9 declared.

--IANS

sam/amit/vt