Karun Nair to lead Board President's XI against Windies

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Rising Test batsman Karun Nair will lead the Board President's XI, that will play a two-day warm-up match in Vadodara from September 29 against the visiting West Indies side ahead of their two-Test series against India next month.

The BPXI squad includes the likes of Test probables in young Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal and wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan, among others.

All-rounder Hanuma Vihari, who made his Test debut in the final Test against England earlier this month was also named in the squad with Kerala's Jalaj Saxena picked as the other all-rounder.

The pace bowling department will have the likes of Basil Thampi, Avesh Khan and Ishan Porel in action while Saxena and Saurabh Kumar will handle the spinning responsibilities.

The warm-up tie will be followed by two Tests to be played from October 4-8 at Rajkot and from October 12-16 in Hyderabad.

Board President's XI: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, Karun Nair (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Ankit Bawne, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar, Basil Thampi, Avesh Khan, K Vignesh, Ishan Porel.

--IANS

