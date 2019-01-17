Kartik Aaryan urges people to free nation from violence against women

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan is lending support to a campaign which urges people to free the country from violence against women.

Kartik will flag off the Family Planning Association (FPA) of India's nationwide campaign #StreeHinsaMuktBharatAbhiyaan at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2019 on January 20.

"The Family Planning Association of India in its 70-year-old journey towards women empowerment has launched a campaign towards violence against women. It's time for all of us to stand up against such violence and give care and support to survivors. I urge everyone, men and women to lend their support to it and free our nation from violence against women," Kartik said in a statement.

The campaign is aimed at breaking the silence around gender-based violence.

FPA India closely works with both women and young people to make them aware about sexual and reproductive health and rights. Comprehensive sexuality education sessions are conducted at both schools and within the community to empower young people to protect themselves against such violence.

