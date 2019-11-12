Kartik Aaryan-Janhvi Kapoor's Dostana 2 Shooting in Delhi Postponed Due to Smog

Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan starrer Dostana 2 had recently gone on floors with the team shooting in Delhi, but according to the latest reports, the makers had to postpone the shoot because of pollution in Delhi. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, a source said that the city's climate proved as a deterrent for both the cast and the technical teams.

“The cast and crew couldn’t breathe. Visibility was so low that the camera couldn’t capture the shots properly. It was a no-win situation. The team decided to disperse until the weather improves,” the source told Bollywood Hungama.





#Dostana2 Begins !!!

This is not the first time there have been complaints from Bollywood about Delhi's pollution. Priyanka Chopra had earlier posted a selfie with a mask on the sets of her upcoming film The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. "Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It’s so hard to shoot here right now that I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone," the actor had captioned the picture.

Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It's so hard to shoot here right now that I can't even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone. #airpollution #delhipollution😷 #weneedsolutions #righttobreathe











Coming back to Dostana 2, Karan Johar's upcoming production venture will also star the debutant Lakshya. The film will reportedly be about same-sex relationships. Directed by Collin D’Cunha, the film is slated for a 2020 release.

