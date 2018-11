Kartarpur issue initially raised in 1999 when Vajpayee ji went to Lahore: Hardeep Puri

Union Ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri returned to India via Attari-Wagah border after attending Kartarpur Corridor groundbreaking ceremony. Minister Hardeep Singh Puri upon returning said that the issue of Kartarpur Corridor was raised as early as in 1999 during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure. "In 1999 when Vajpayee ji went to Lahore and Parkash Singh Badal was a part of that delegation, this matter was raised during official talks. This demand had been there for a long time and the matter moved forward in November 2018", said Puri.