Kartarpur-like corridors should come up in J and K to promote friendship with Pakistan: Mehbooba Mufti

As delegations of India and Pakistan held meeting on the modalities of the Kartarpur Corridor last week, former Jammu and Kashmir (J and K) chief minister Mehbooba Mufti wished for similar projects to come up in the J and K so that it can promote "friendship" with Pakistan rather than animosity. Reacting to the school teacher's death in NIA custody in the state, the PDP chief claimed that the NIA's credibility is at stake as it was the first time a teacher had died in its custody, and added that an investigation should be done to punish the person responsible.