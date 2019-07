The second round of talks between India and Pakistan on Kartarpur Corridor has started. Kartarpur Corridor proposes to connect the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in Gurdaspur and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan. The corridor is proposed to provide visa free passage to Indian pilgrims to visit holy site of Gurudwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Pakistan.