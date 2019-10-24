Kartarpur corridor to remain open throughout the year, except on notified days: MHA Secy

Joint Secy MHA SCL Das, after India and Pakistan signed agreement on Kartarpur Corridor informed that Corridor will be open for Indian pilgrims throughout the year, except on the notified days which will be informed in advanced. While briefing the press, Joint Secretary MHA SCL Das said, "Corridor will be open from dawn to dusk. Pilgrims travelling in morning will have to return on the same day. Corridor will be operational throughout the year, except on notified days, to be informed in advance." "With the signing of this agreement, a formal framework has been laid down for operationalisation of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. The travel will be visa-free. Pilgrims need to carry only a valid passport. Indian pilgrims of all faith and persons of Indian origin can use the Kartarpur Corridor," added SCL Das.