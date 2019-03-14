Kartarpur corridor: Pressed on arranging visit of 5,000 pilgrims per day in phase 1, informs MHA

While addressing the media on India-Pakistan meeting over Kartarpur corridor, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs SCL Das said, "Our side pressed on the need for arranging the visit of at least 5,000 pilgrims per day to begin with, in the phase 1 of the project. This should include not only Indian nationals but people of Indian origin as well. We've strongly urged them to allow, because people from all over the country and world will be coming for all 7 days throughout the year without any break, provide for a much higher size of 'jathhas' of visiting pilgrims by another 10,000 on special days like Gurpurab, Baisakhi, etc."