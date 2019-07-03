Kartarpur corridor: Pakistan creating 'obstacles', says Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has said Pakistan is creating obstacles one at a time with regards to the proposed Kartarpur corridor and urged the neighbouring country to take a "proactive stand" to remove these obstacles. Speaking to ANI, Badal said, "The work of Kartarpur corridor on the Indian side is going on as per the plan. The Indian government is monitoring project on a weekly basis. We are ready for our pilgrims to go to Pakistan by October 30. The problem is coming from Pakistan's side as they are not completing their part. The work on their side is very slow." "Pakistan is creating obstacles. They are ready to build a bridge instead of a crossway. They are now saying people can visit the holy place only in festivals they need visas and would need to pay fees," he added. The next meeting of India-Pakistan regarding the Kartarpur corridor is slated to be held on July 14.