Kartarpur Corridor: Pakistan agrees on 80% demands

Pakistan agreed on 80% demands on Kartarpur Sahib after bilateral meeting with India on Sunday. Starting his press conference with a Shayari, Mohammad Faisal, Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan, said, "'Jara mausam toh badla hn lekin magar pedo ki shakho par naye patto ko aane mei abhi kuch din lagege' and informs that Pakistan agreed on 80% demands on Kartarpur Sahib today." "There might be one more meeting held to discuss the pending issues" Mohammad Faisal further added. Delegations of Indian and Pakistani officials held meeting for the second round of bilateral discussions over the Kartarpur Corridor. The officials discussed the draft agreement and operationalisation of the Kartarpur Corridor and related technical matters.