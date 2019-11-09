Kartarpur Corridor opens today LIVE Updates: PM Modi to inaugurate Integrated Check Post shortly

Kartarpur Corridor Inauguration Today Today Live Updates: Kartarpur Corridor, connecting Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Punjab with Darbar Sahib — also called Kartarpur Sahib — in Narowal district in Pakistan's Punjab, will be thrown open on Saturday facilitating the first batch of more than 550 pilgrims to travel to the last resting place of Guru Nanak Dev.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi will flag off the journey of these pilgrims, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who will embark on the historic journey ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

PM Modi landed in Sultanpur Lodhi and paid obeisance at the Gurdwara Ber Sahib. He will now proceed to Dera Baba Nanak where he will address a public gathering before flagging off the Jatha at 12.30 pm. He will be inaugurating the passenger terminal building, also known as Integrated Check Post, where pilgrims will get clearance to travel through the newly-built 4.5 km-long Corridor. Pakistan will formally inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor on its side after a function starting at 11 am (11.30 am IST).