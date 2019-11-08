Kartarpur Corridor opening: Pakistan FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi calls it 'historic event'

Ahead of the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor a historic event. He said, "I welcome ladies and gentlemen from India to Lahore. The event that will take place tomorrow in my view is a historic event and it's been very well received globally. Within Pakistan, there is lot of enthusiasm for it, we could have built further upon it if the government of India had taken an offer seriously when the Prime minister Imran Khan came in." This year marks the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.