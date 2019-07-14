Kartarpur Corridor: India concern about possible flooding of Dera Baba Nanak, says SCL Das

Bilateral meeting between India and Pakistan on Kartarpur Corridor concluded. While speaking on this issue, Joint secretary (Internal Security) at MHA, SCL Das said that India conveyed concerns regarding possible flooding of Dera Baba Nanak and the adjoining areas in India. "We conveyed concerns regarding possible flooding of Dera Baba Nanak and adjoining areas in India as result of earth filled embankment road or causeway proposed to be built by Pakistan on their side and it should not be built even in interim."