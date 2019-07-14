Kartarpur Corridor: Ind-Pak agreed to maintain channel of communication, says SCL Das
Bilateral meeting between India and Pakistan on Kartarpur Corridor concluded today. While speaking on this issue, Joint secretary (Internal Security) at MHA, SCL Das said that India and Pakistan agreed to maintain a channel of communication and work towards finalisation on agreement of modalities. "Both sides have agreed to maintain a channel of communication and work towards finalisation on agreement of modalities. If required, our delegations could meet in India, formally concluding the agreement."