Congress leader Manish Tewari will leave for Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan on November 09. He said, "We are going to Kartarpur Sahib with a prayer in heart that this process will enhance the unity in South Asia." The agreement between India and Pakistan will allow 5,000 Indian pilgrims daily to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province where Guru Nanak spent last 18 years of his life.