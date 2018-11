While referring to the opening of Kartarpur Corridor, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy said that it's a dangerous move, and can be misused as there are no proper checks, as just showing passport is not enough. "You can get a passport in Chandni Chowk for Rs 250. People should register 6 months in advance, and we should not allow people from Pakistan to come here in India," said Swamy.