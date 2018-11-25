Kartarpur Corridor: It's a commendable step by both the governments, says Navjot Sidhu
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday lauded both the governments of India and Pakistan for acting upon establishing Kartarpur Corridor between both the countries. Navjot Singh Sidhu said, "It's a commendable step by both the governments (India and Pakistan). I used to say that you (India) take a step, and they (Pakistan) are ready to take two. Now you took a step and they announced the next day that we will inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor." Kartarpur Corridor is a proposed border-corridor between India and Pakistan connecting the Sikh Holy shrine of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib to the holy shrine of Kartarpur Sahib states of Punjab in India and Pakistan.