Kartarpur Corridor ceremony: India, Pak should realise that we have to move forward, says Sidhu

Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu at the Kartarpur Corridor ground breaking ceremony said that both the Governments (India and Pakistan) should realise that we have to move forward. "My father used to tell me that Punjab Mail went till Lahore, I believe that it can go further till Peshawar and even Afghanistan", he added. Navjot Singh's comments came at the ceremony in the presence of Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Pakistan Army Chief General Bajwa and Indian Union Ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Harjeet Singh Puri.