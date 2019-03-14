Kartarpur Corridor will bring peace, prosperity: Harsimrat Kaur

Soon after India and Pakistan held to discuss and finalise the modalities for the Kartarpur Corridor and agreed to work towards expeditiously operationalising the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that the opening of the corridor will bring peace in the region. She said, "The new year of Sikhs begins today. This year we will be celebrating 550 years of Guru Nanak's birth anniversary and I believe the Kartarpur Corridor will bring peace and prosperity in the region."