Kartarpur Corridor will bring down hatred between India and Pak: Harsimrat Kaur

Union Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal was present at the ground-breaking ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan on Wednesday. Badal expressed happiness over the opening of the corridor and said that this corridor will bring down hatred between India and Pakistan. She said, "At this historic moment I pray that when the wall of Berlin can be brought down then with the opening of this Corridor the hatred between India and Pakistan can be brought down too. This corridor will connect everybody. It can be a new beginning in the name of Baba Nanak who said 'na koi Hindu na koi Musalman lekin ek Onkar' (Neither anyone is Hindu nor Muslim, but one God)."