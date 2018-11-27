Kartarpur Corridor will act as bridge and erase enmity: Navjot Sidhu

Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday called the Kartarpur Corridor as a 'bridge' which will 'erase enmity' between India and Pakistan. Sidhu was in Lahore to attend the ground-breaking ceremony of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. In a press conference, Sidhu said, "This is a corridor of infinite possibilities, of peace, of prosperity, of opening up of trade relations. I feel that this corridor will be a bridge and erase enmity. It will increase people to people contact and bring peace. It is my belief that there are possibilities in it." Sidhu reached Lahore today after he was invited by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.