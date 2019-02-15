Karnewar's ambidextrous action grabs many eyeballs

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Vidarbha's Akshay Karnewar, who is playing the Irani Cup match against Rest Of India (RoI), has taken everyone by surprise after bowling using both his hands. The unorthodox ambidextrous action might be new for many people but Karnewar has been bowling in such a way since he was 16.

In the last 10 years, Karnewar has displayed this skill several times, including in first-class cricket, List A and Twenty20 games.

Although he is originally a left-arm spinner but the promising player uses his dynamic skill depending upon the situation. While bowling to a left-handed batsman, Karnewar opts for right-arm off-break bowling.

A senior official of Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA), who knows the spinner closely, told IANS that Karnewar belongs to a poor family from a small village of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra. Karnewar's father is a retired driver from Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.

Battling poverty, Karnewar enrolled himself in Nagpur's Navketan Cricket Club, which is one of the top-10 A division club and has also produced several Ranji players.

Karnewar had first hogged limelight after using both his hands during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match in 2016 in Kerala. While switching hands, Karnewar first informs the umpire, who then notifies the batsman.

On Wednesday, during the ongoing Irani Cup match, Karnewar bowled using both his hands during the 63rd over of RoI after which the BCCI uploaded the video on its official website.

Karnewar, 26, dismissed star batsmen Shreyas Iyer, who was caught leg before. In his 15 overs, the spinner conceded 50 runs for a wicket. Later, he also starred with the bat for Vidarbha after slamming a 102-run knock, which contained 13 boundaries and two sixes.

Karnewar's ton had guided Vidarbha to a commanding position as the Ranji champions posted 425 in their first innings, taking a 95-run lead over RoI's first innings score of 330.

--IANS

gau-kk/tri/ab