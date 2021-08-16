Karnataka teen electrocuted while erecting flagpole for Independence Day

A 16-year-old boy was electrocuted when an iron pole he was erecting in order to hoist the national flag on Independence Day came in contact with overhead wires in the premises of the Government Primary School at Karikere in Tumakuru on August 15. Identified as Chandan, the deceased along with his two other friends was erecting the pole, state reports. According to a report in The Times of India, Chandan, a class 10 student of a private school in Chikkathottalukere was an alumnus of the school and so were his friends. The report stated that his friends sustained minor burns. The three friends were rushed to a hospital in Tumakuru where Chandan was declared brought dead and the other two are undergoing treatment.

A report in The Hindu quoted a police official saying that they have booked a case of negligence against the school teachers. The report stated that the teachers had asked the boys to erect the iron pole. The police said nobody had spotted the live wire. The school teachers in the vicinity reached out to help, but it was too late, the police said.

The news of his death sparked outrage amongst the community who were protesting outside the hospital and the school. The angry mob alleged that the teachers of the government school were responsible and demanded action against the school, media reports stated.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction C Nanjaiah was quoted by TOI saying that the boys had volunteered and claimed no teacher had told them to erect the flagpole. He further announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to Chandan’s family and said that the department will bear the medical expenses of the injured. He also was quoted saying the school had submitted applications to BESCOM seeking removal of overhead wires but in vain. The report in Deccan Herald quoted Education Minister BC Nagesh announcing that a probe will be ordered in the case.