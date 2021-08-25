Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exams 2021 timetable announced; test to be held on 27 and 29 Sept

The Karnataka Class 10 or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Supplementary Exams 2021 will be conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on 27 and 29 September. Students can view the detailed schedule at the website of the KSEEB - https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in./.

The supplementary exams will be held offline for all students who are regulars, private repeaters, regular repeaters, NSR, and NSPR students, as per the official notification.

The timetable shows the exams will be held in shifts over a period of two days. On 27 August, supplementary exams in core subjects, such as Mathematics, Sociology, Political Science, Economics and Science, would be conducted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The junior technical papers, including Computer Science and Elements of Electronic Engineering, would be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm on the same day. The Hindustani Music/Carnatic Music practical will be held at the respective exam centres from 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

On 29 August, papers would be held for first, second, and third languages. The papers for the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) will also be conducted that day.

For students of Junior Technical Schools (JTS), the practical and oral exams will be held on 30 September at their respective schools.

Specially-abled candidates will be given 15 minutes extra time for their papers.

The KSEEB had recorded a pass percentage of 99.9 percent this year. A sharp increase from the 71.8 percent who passed out in 2020, the Karnataka SSLC 2021 saw all boys and 99.9 percent girls clearing the examinations.

Over 8 lakh students had appeared for the examinations, out of which at least 1.28 lakh secured 'A' grade. Government schools, unaided schools, and aided schools secured a 100 percent pass percentage.

The SSLC regular exams were held offline in the state following strict COVID-19 protocols. Students had to answer Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) on their OMR sheets. The exams were conducted in two phases in July.

