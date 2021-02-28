Karnataka: Lawyer Stabbed to Death Inside Hospet Court in Vijayanagara District; Murderer Arrested

Vijayanagara, February 28: In a shocking incident, a lawyer was hacked to death in Karnataka court on Saturday. The crime was committed in broad daylight inside civil court premises in the Hospet area of the Vijayanagara district of the state. The incident created an atmosphere of panic in the area. The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Tarihalli Venkatesh.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the murderer, 22-year-old Tarihalli Manoj, was a relative of the victim. Manoj killed Venkatesh over a property dispute. The attacker was nabbed by cops. Police have started an investigation in the case. Man Taken into Custody for Killing Lawyer-couple.

Venkatesh is survived by his wife and four children. The incident took place at 11:30 am on February 27. As per the report, at the time of the attack, Venkatesh was sitting with his colleagues when Manoj rode a bike to the court. He pulled out a machete and stabbed Venkatesh repeatedly in the head and neck. The victim died on the spot.

After committing the crime, Manoj tried to run from the spot, but he was arrested by the police. Notably, Manoj lived in the neighbourhood. A case was registered Hospet police station.

It is the second incident this month, when a lawyer was attacked. Earlier this month, on February 17, A lawyer couple was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in broad daylight in Peddapalli district. G Vaman Rao and his wife, both practising lawyers in the Telangana High Court, were travelling in a car when the assailants intercepted and attacked them using knives near a village in Ramagiri Mandal.