Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu Takes Part in Procession in Chitradurga, Watch Video to See How Social Distancing Norms Were Violated

Karnataka, June 2: Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu took part in a procession in Chitradurga on Tuesday. According to the video shared by ANI, there is a huge gathering of people and it can clearly be seen that social distancing norms are being flouted at the event amid COVID19 pandemic. The crowds gathered in the middle of phase five of the coronavirus lockdown. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 3,408.

In a similar case, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar visited Sheopur district in order to attend an event. The MP had gone to attend an event at Nishad Raj Bhavan in which the health workers were facilitated for their contribution amid the COVID-19 pandemic. At the event as well, all social distancing norms which need to be followed during the pandemic were flouted. Social Distancing Norms Violated During Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's Visit to Sheopur District in MP, Watch Video.

#WATCH Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu takes part in a procession in Chitradurga; social distancing norms being flouted at the event, amid COVID19 pandemic Total number of COVID19 positive cases in Karnataka is 3408 pic.twitter.com/9Z5vXNLq6B — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020





Last month Manoj Tiwari also came in the news for flouting social distancing norms and other precautionary measures, when he reached Haryana to play cricket. As per the video footage and photographs released, it was seen that the match was played in violation of social distancing and government guidelines imposed for Coronavirus lockdown across the country. He was seen clicking selfies and playing cricket were he was not wearing a mask.