Karnataka HC tells Centre to increase daily oxygen supply of state

ANI
Representative Image
Representative Image

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 6 (ANI): The Karnataka High Court has directed the Centre to immediately increase the cap on allocation of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to the state of Karnataka to 1200 MT per day amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"We direct the Government of India to increase the cap on supply of oxygen to the state to upto 1200 MT per day from the sanctioned allocation of 965 MT," directed the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar after analysing the situation created due to the pandemic in Karnataka.

"In these circumstances, we have no option but to issue a mandatory direction to the Government of India to again consider representation made by the state government, on April 30. We direct the state government to immediately submit a representation to the Government of India, with a projected estimate of oxygen for next one week. Representation shall be considered by the Government of India, within four days. Till representation is considered, we direct the Government of India to increase the cap on supply of oxygen to the state to upto 1200 MT per day, with immediate effect said divisional bench," the bench observed.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise dangerously in Karnataka, five cabinet ministers have been appointed by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to manage the pandemic in the state.

While Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar will manage oxygen supply, Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan will be in charge of Remdesivir, other COVID-related drugs and human resource management.

Home minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue minister R Ashok have been given charge of bed availability and bed-related issues in medical colleges, private and government hospitals. (ANI)

    Concerned British doctors of Asian heritage say India’s Covid crisis needs a strong global responseCoronavirus – latest updatesSee all our coronavirus coverage People receive oxygen while sitting in auto rickshaws at a makeshift clinic in Delhi. Photograph: Getty Images The streets of Delhi are known for their noise, crowds, and bustle, but Meenal Vis, a UK doctor, says that when her family there listen out of their windows there is “pin-drop silence”. “It is almost like living in a horror film. People are not sure what will come next,” she said. “The kind of feeling described is a country in a war.” Vis is among a number of medical professionals in the UK who are deeply worried about relatives in India amid a surge of coronavirus cases. Concerned British doctors of Indian heritage have set up a page to crowdfund for support, including vital equipment. In interviews, they said they were concerned about conditions in India and were advocating for a strong global response. Vis said: “The situation in India shows we need to do everything in our power to protect us and those around us. We see what happens if the world is half-vaccinated.” Vis is part of an UN-backed initiative called Team Halo, in which doctors and scientists volunteer their time to make TikTok videos addressing vaccine hesitancy. “When I speak to my cousins about vaccination, they say it is not readily available,” she said, adding that the pandemic had highlighted health inequality as a global issue. “We are all connected to some parts of the world somehow and we need to protect everyone,” she said. Another doctor based in Britain worried about his Indian relatives is Ajay Verma, 42, a consultant gastroenterologist and physician working at Kettering general hospital. “Approximately 40% of the UK workforce at doctor level is from Asian origin, so a lot of doctors here are from that part of the world. I was born in the UK but my parents are from India, so all my mum’s family is in India,” he said. Verma said his family in India were “very frightened” watching reports of what was going on elsewhere in the country. He said there was a sense of “not knowing what will come next”. He said being away from loved ones at this time was hard. “There is very little you can from a distance,” he said. Dr Karan Rangarajan, 30, a surgeon in the NHS, also finds it hard not being able to see his family in India. “Typically I would visit India two or three times a year on leave and I have not been able to travel to India in over 18 months now,” he said. His family there are afraid of basic tasks such as going shopping. “I generally try not to talk about the situation too much as they hear about it in news and it leads to more anxiety,” he said. “A lot of people perhaps might have the assumption that what is happening in India is terrible but at least it is in India. But the real tragedy is that the world won’t be safe until everyone is safe … if we let the fires of a pandemic keep burning, those fires will eventually light up in other areas.” Chintal Patel, a GP, said her uncle was in intensive care last month. “We are lucky as he happened to be unwell three weeks ago … which is mad but he had access to medical care. It was not bad then and he managed to come home and is OK. Had he got unwell now, I am not sure what would have happened. It’s awful,” she said. “It’s important to remember that it is a global problem and global epidemic, and as such it does need an international global effort to end it. So we need to work together across the world.”

    The BJP's attempt at polarisation was so prominent that, despite the anti-incumbency factor, Muslims voted for Trinamool in large numbers.

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, under pressure to overturn rules barring travel from COVID-ravaged India, said on Tuesday it was "highly unlikely" travellers would face maximum penalties of five years jail and a A$66,000 ($51,000) fine. Australia last week banned all travellers from India, including its own citizens, from entering the country until May 15 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases there, and warned offenders will be prosecuted and penalised. "I don't think it would be fair to suggest these penalties in their most extreme forms are likely to be placed anywhere, but this is a way to ensure we can prevent the virus coming back," Morrison told local broadcaster Channel Nine.

