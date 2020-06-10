Karnataka Government Bars Online Live Classes for Students Upto Class 5, Warns Strict Action Against Schools Collecting Fees in Name of Virtual Education

Bengaluru, June 10: The Karnataka government on Wednesday has decided to stop live virtual classes conducted by schools for students of lower kindergarten (KG), upper KG and classes up to the fifth standard. Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar also said that strict action will be taken if schools collect more fees in name of online education. QS World University Rankings 2020-21: Only Three Indian Varsities in Top 200, IIT-Bombay at 152nd Spot in List.

"Karnataka government has barred online live classes for students from LKG till class 5. Strict action will be taken if schools collect more fees in the name of online education," Kumar said. Indian Jugaad at Its Best! Netizens Praise Teacher For 'DIY' Tripod With Hanger and Chair to Support Her Phone and Conduct Online Classroom (Watch Video).

Strict action will be taken if schools collect more fees in the name of online education: S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Education Minister https://t.co/dfIEM4pxMj — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020





"For classes 6-10, a committee has been formed to submit recommendations on the pros and cons of online education. Committee will submit a report in 10 days," he added.

Earlier, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) had reported that online classes are not ideal for young students. Parents have also criticised about the online classes conducted by private schools.

The decision of online classes is being criticised as it is based on the assumption that everyone has access to computer or laptop as well as an internet connection. Further, there are no specific guidelines for online education such as screen-time for students.