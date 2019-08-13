Karnataka floods: Request Centre to release Rs 10,000 crore, says BS Yediyurappa

With no signs of respite from flood, Karnataka continued to remain on edge as several people have died in the state. While speaking to ANI on flood situation in Karnataka's Shivamogga on August 13, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, "The situation is very worst. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also conducted inspection. By now, there is loss of over 50,000 crore in the state. On August 16, I am going to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding this matter." "Today, I will meet local MLAs in Shivamogga and will discuss the situation. I request Government of India to release Rs 10,000 crore immediately," Yediyurappa added.