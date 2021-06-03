Karnataka Extends Lockdown Till June 14: Check What's Allowed and What's Not

Ending all speculations, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced an extension of lockdown in the state to ‘break the Covid-19 chain’. The announcement comes after days of ‘hints’ given by several state ministers that curbs will be called off in a phased manner even though the state’s Covid numbers have been in the red.

The death toll due to Covid-19 in Karnataka crossed 30,000, as the state on Wednesday reported 463 fatalities and 16,387 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 26,35,122.

As of June 2 evening, cumulatively 26,35,122 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 30,017 deaths and 23,12,060 discharges. The total number of active cases in the state is 2,93,024.

Earlier, the state had extended the statewide lockdown till June 7. While the already existing restrictions on most activities will continue, the government had, in the last round of curbs, allowed unrestricted inter and intra-state movement of people.

Although the state government is yet to clarify if relaxations will be given, most of the curbs are likely to remain in place.

Here’s a list of all the restrictions currently being imposed in Karnataka:

What’s Closed:

Schools, colleges, educational/coaching institutions etc. will remain closed. Online/ distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services, except those meant for housing health/police/Government officials/ healthcare workers/stranded persons including tourists, quarantine facility and Step Down Hospitals. However, hotels, restaurants and eateries shall be permitted to operate kitchens for take away/home delivery of food items only. No vehicles will be allowed to be used by persons for taking parcels/takeaway. Only movement by walk is allowed for this purpose. However, hotels, restaurants and eateries can use vehicles for home delivery.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, stadia, playgrounds, swimming pools, parks, entertainment parks, clubs, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions/other gatherings and large congregations.

All religious places/ places of worship shall be closed for public.

No movement of public or private buses or passenger vehicles except as permitted under these guidelines.

What’s Open:

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 6 am to 10am. Public Distribution System shops are allowed.

Take away only is allowed from standalone liquor shops and outlets, from 6 am to 10am.

Sale of vegetables and fruits through push carts is allowed from 6 am to 6 pm. Milk booths and Hopcom outlets are allowed from 6 am to 6 pm.

Home delivery of essential items shall be encouraged 24×7 to minimize movement of individuals outside their homes. Operations shall be subject to adhering to National Directives for Covid-19 management.

Inter-state and Intra-state movement of passenger vehicles will be permitted.

Intra-district movement of passenger vehicles and buses will be allowed.

Banks, insurance offices and ATM.

Delivery of all items through e-commerce and home delivery.

Works related to pre-monsoon preparation/road construction activity is permitted.

Marriages already scheduled are permitted strictly adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour with a maximum of 50 people.

Cremation/funerals to be allowed with maximum of five people adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

People have been also advised to ensure wearing face mask, maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing.

