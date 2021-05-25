Karnataka exports organic jackfruit products to Germany

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): A consignment of 10.20 Metric Tonnes MT of value-added products of organically certified gluten-free jackfruit powder and retort packed jackfruit cubes were exported to Germany from Bengaluru on Tuesday via sea route.

The jackfruit has been processed in the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) assisted packhouse owned by Phalada Agro Research Foundations (PARF), Bengaluru.

"APEDA registered PARF represents a group of 1500 farmers with a wide coverage of around 12,000 acres farms. These farmers grow medicinal and aromatic herbs, coconut, jackfruit, mango puree products, spices and Coffee," an official statement said.

"Under the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), organic products are grown under a system of agriculture without the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides with an environmentally and socially responsible approach," it said.

APEDA is currently implementing the NPOP, which involves the accreditation of certification bodies, standards for organic production, promotion of organic farming and marketing etc.

"Madhya Pradesh has covered largest area under organic certification followed by Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh. In 2020-21, the total volume of organic products export was 8.88 lakh metric tonne and the export realisation was around Rs 7,078 crores (1040 million USD)," it added. (ANI)