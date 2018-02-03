Karnataka dominate swimming at Khelo India Games

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Kenisha Gupta and Neel Roy won two gold medals each on Saturday in the face of domination by Karnataka swimmers as nine more swimming finals were decided on the penultimate day of the Khelo India School Games here.

Neel's win also included one over Karnataka's Junior National record holder Srihari Natraj in the Boys' 50 metre Freestyle.

A really close finish saw Neel get the better of Srihari. His personal medal tally went up to fur in the competition.

"I always beat him in 50m freestyle" said the swimmer from Maharastra who maintains that he and Srihari are really good friends but when it comes to swimming they both like to be competitive against one another," he said.

In the boys' 200m backstroke, Srihari added yet another gold medal to his tally besides anchoring Karnataka to a gold in 4x100m medley relay as well.

Madhya Pradesh's Advait Page demonstrated why he couldn't be left out of contention by winning three medals -- gold in 800m freestyle, silver in 200m medley and bronze in 200m backstroke.

Kenisha Gupta of Maharashtra won two gold medals in girls' 200m medley and 50m freestyle to end the day on a high.

Karnataka's Suvana C. Baskar won 3 medals -- gold in 200m backstroke and silvers in 200m medley and 4x100 medley relay.

Overall, Maharashtra bagged four of the nine gold on offer, while Karnataka won three and the remaining two were grabbed Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

However, it is Karnataka with 11 gold, six silver and four bronze, who have had the lions share of medals from the pool with eight more finals to decided on Sunday.

Maharashtra have won a total of six gold, two silver and five bronze.

--IANS

ajb/vm