Karnataka Deputy CM inspects rain affected areas in Bengaluru

G Parameshwara, Deputy Chief Ministry of Karnataka inspected rain affected areas after several trees were uprooted in Bengaluru city of Karnataka due to heavy rainfall on Monday. While speaking to ANI, G Parameshwara informed that the concerned department will take of the damages. "Lots of trees have fallen; BBMP and BESCOM have taken immediate steps. There is no loss of life. We will further take care," he added. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty winds in some parts of the city.