Karnataka declares 3 day holiday to mark respect to Girish Karnad

Following the sudden demise of the veteran actor Girish Karnad, Karnataka declared a holiday for schools, colleges and government offices in the state on Monday and three-day mourning till Wednesday. Girish Karnad died at his residence in the city centre earlier in the day due to multi-organ failure.

He was a prominent playwright for four decades. He was conferred the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan by the Government of India and has won four Filmfare Awards.