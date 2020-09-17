Karnataka DCET, PGCET Exams 2020 Postponed Again, Examinations to Be Conducted on October 13 And 14

Bengaluru, September 17: The Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) on Thursday once again postponed the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) and Post Graduate CET (PGCET) 2020. The DCET 2020 will be conducted on October 14, instead of October 7. Initially, the DCET 2020 was scheduled to take place on August 9. The PGCET which was earlier scheduled to take place on October 6 and 7 will now be conducted on October 13 and 14. CLAT Exam 2020 Admit Card Released by Consortium of National Law Universities on Official Website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Also Read | BPSC 66th Notification 2020 Released: Bihar Govt to Fill 562 Vacancies, Candidates Can Apply Online at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Notably, the DCET 2020 entrance exam is conducted for admission to second year/ third Semester engineering courses under lateral entry scheme. The two entrance exams have been postponed as different universities are conducting exams on the same date. KCET Result 2020: Karnataka Examination Authority to Declare Results on August 20 at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The KEA also extended the date for students to apply for the exams. Students can now apply for the exams till September 21 till 5:30 pm, and the last date of paying fees is September 22. Candidates are advised to get further information regarding the two exams on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Also Read | CLAT Exam 2020 Admit Card Released by Consortium of National Law Universities on Official Website consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Here's How to Download Admit Card; Examination on September 28

Karnataka PGCET is a state-level entrance exam for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch programmes. Meanwhile, candidates with a GATE score are not required to appear for the exam. On October 13, the exams for Type B - ME/M Tech and M Arch courses will be conducted. Exams for MCA and MBA programmes are scheduled to take place on October 14.