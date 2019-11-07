Karnataka Cricketers CM Gautam & Abrar Kazi Arrested for Fixing Links in KPL

Karnataka cricketers CM Gautam and Abrar Kazi have been arrested by the Central Crime Branch Bangalore for their alleged role in the Karnataka Premier League fixing scandal, according to a report in ANI.

Gautam and Kazi, both of whom play for the Bellari Tuskers, shifted to Goa and Mizoram earlier in the domestic season respectively. The duo were also named in the state squads for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, which begins on Friday.

The duo was allegedly paid a sum of INR 20 lakhs to bat slowly in the final against Hubli and also fixed another match they played against the Bengaluru outfit in the KPL.

Further investigations are on and more arrests are likely to happen.

A former India A player, Gautam has had stints in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils.

Gautam has played 94 First-Class matches scoring 4716 runs at 41.4 with 10 hundreds and 24 fifties and was an integral part of the Karnataka side that won the domestic treble two years in a row in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

Kazi, who played for Nagaland last season, was with the Mizoram team until recently according to a report in Sportstar.

The twin arrests comes after another KPL player Nishant Singh Shekhawat, was arrested earlier in the week.

Shekhawat is accused of helping bookies connect with other players and coaching staff of teams to get them involved in illegal betting.

These arrests come after the arrests of the bowling coach of the Bengaluru Blasters team Vinu Prasad and a batsman M Viswanathan on account of cheating and conspiracy.

Since September, Bengaluru’s crime branch have in their net the owner of the Belagavi Panthers team Ali Asfak Thara, 40; a celebrity drummer in the KPL and other tournaments like the IPL and TNPL, Bhavesh Bafna, 26; and has named two Delhi bookies Sanyam Gulati and Jatin Sethi for involvement in the illegal betting racket in the KPL.

They’ve also interrogated Arvind Venkatesh Reddy, the owner of the Ballari Tuskers team.

A member of the Ballari Tuskers team in the 2019 KPL, fast bowler Bhavesh Gulecha, 26, has told the police that he was approached on behalf of bookies by Bhavesh bafna, 26, the celebrity drummer, to under perform during a kpl match. Gulecha has given a statement to the police saying he was approached by Bafna to give away more than 10 runs an over in a match in the 2019 KPL.