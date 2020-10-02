Karnataka Congress chief, former CM protest against manhandling of Rahul Gandhi by UP police

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 2 (ANI): Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and former State Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday took part in a protest condemning the incident wherein party leader Rahul Gandhi was roughed and arrested by Uttar Pradesh police while he was on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to meet the family of gangrape victim along with party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were taken into custody by the UP police at Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida when they were on their way to meet the family of Hathras gangrape victim, who died while receiving treatment in Safdarjung hospital in the national capital on Tuesday.

According to police, a case has been registered against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and over 200 others under section 188, 269 and 270 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Epidemic Act, according to the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police.

Both Congress leaders alleged they were manhandled and roughed up by police personnel while they were marching towards Hathras to meet the victim's family.

However, Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh said that there was "no lathi charge" on anyone. (ANI)

