Karnataka CM urges PM Modi to expedite release of NDRF funds

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the release of funds from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), according to a release from the Chief Minister's office on Friday.

"The CM appealed to the Prime Minister to expedite the release of funds from the National Disaster Response Fund. The CM made a plea to revise the items and norms of assistance from the State Disaster Response Fund or National Disaster Response Fund for the current year itself to ensure timely and adequate financial assistance to the distressed people, read a statement from the CM's office.

"He also urged the Prime Minister to declare Upper Krishna Project Stage III and Upper Bhadra Project as National Projects," it added.

He also requested the Prime Minister to take necessary action for early approvals and clearances for irrigation and drinking water projects including Mekedatu and Kalasa Banduri Nala to utilise the precious water resources allocated to the state.

Yediyurappa had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi which lasted about 15 minutes. He extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to inaugurate the 'Bengaluru Tech Summit' on November 19 virtually, as per the statement. (ANI)

