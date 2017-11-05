Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Tries Karate With Black Belt Mayor Kavitha Sanil

New Delhi, November 5: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday showed his rare karate moves with Mangaluru Mayor Kavitha Sanil at the inauguration of the Indian Karate Championship 2017 in the city. Incidentally, Mayor Sanil is a black belt in karate. The Chief Minister said all school in Karnataka should start karate classes for children, […]

The Chief Minister said all school in Karnataka should start karate classes for children, especially for girls. He recalled the famous movie of Bruce Lee ‘Enter the Dragon’ and said that karate is essential for self-defence for every girl.

As soon as the function started, Siddaramaiah and mayor were seen exchanging “punches” in jest.

Siddaramaiah was invited to speak at the inauguration of the two-day Indian Karate Championship 2017, organised by Self Defence School of Indian Karate Mangalore Dojo.

“I know Kavita Sanil is a karate champion and wish every girl to become like her while facing difficult situations. Martial arts empower people, particularly women, against intruders and hence, it is a must for women,” he said.

“The mayor has been asking me personally as well as through minister B Ramanath Rai to inaugurate the event. She has taken a keen interest in organising the event solely,” Siddaramaiah said.