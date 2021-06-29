Karnataka CM reviews progress of Upper Bhadra, Yettinahole Projects

Karnataka CM, BS Yediyurappa (Photo/ANI)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 29 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the Yettinahole and the Upper Bhadra Projects and instructed officials to complete the work within the stipulated time.

The chief minister further instructed to connect water to Vedavati Valley during the first phase of the project by the end of July.

The Yettinahole project aims to provide drinking water to more than 68 lakh people in 6557 villages in 29 Taluk in seven districts of the state.

"The process of declaring the upper Bhadra project as a national project is in the final stage, and only the approval from the Union Cabinet is pending. The matter was discussed with the Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over the phone, and immediate approval has been requested. If necessary, I will meet the Union Minister in person," he said.

A sum of Rs 9003.86 crore has been spent on the Upper Bhadra Project till date.

During the last two years under this scheme, the economic progress of Rs 2362.62 crore has been achieved through the project, and it will further be benefitting the Tumkur, Chitradurga, and Davanagere districts of Karnataka.

The chief minister also added that irrigation projects should be implemented without any flaws, and if any errors were found, strict action would be taken (against the concerned persons). (ANI)