Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announces resignation ending days of speculation

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced that he will be resigning from his position. The development brings to end days of anticipation as it was rumored that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was looking to replace Yediyurappa as Karnataka CM. The BJP had notably ruled out rumors of a change of guard in Karnataka just the day before. Here are more details.

Details: CM announced resignation at event marking government's 2-year anniversary

Yediyurappa announced that he will be stepping down as Karnataka CM at an event marking the two-year anniversary of his government in the state. "I have decided to resign. I will meet the Governor after lunch," the 78-year-old CM said in a tearful speech. In a tweet, he mentioned that he will present his government's report card at 11 am in the state Assembly.

Remarks: 'It has always been an agnipariksha for me'

As Yediyurappa began his speech, he said former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had asked him to be a minister at the Centre, but he chose to stay in Karnataka. "It has always been an agnipariksha (trial by fire) for me. These last two years it was COVID-19," he said. Yediyurappa had dropped hints about his resignation on Sunday.

Recent news: Rumors on Yediyurappa's exit were circulating for days

Rumors had been rife about Yediyurappa's resignation since he flew to Delhi earlier this month to hold meetings with the top BJP leadership. After the meetings, he said he had not been asked to resign. However, he later said he was ready to resign whenever. On Sunday, he said that he had heard "nothing till now" from the BJP regarding a change of guard.

Fact: Yediyurappa has done good work: BJP chief said yesterday

Addressing rumors about Yediyurappa's exit Sunday evening, BJP national President JP Nadda said, "Yediyurappa ji has done good work. Karnataka is being run well. He is taking care of things in his own way."

Background: Yediyurappa became CM as BJP unseated JDS-Congress government

Yediyurappa rose to power in 2019 as the first and only CM from the BJP in the south. He became CM after a coup unseated the former Janata Dal Secular-Congress government led by HD Kumaraswamy. The Kumaraswamy fell as 18 MLAs resigned and joined the BJP. Many of them found positions in Yediyurappa's Cabinet. However, the CM failed to keep all factions happy.

