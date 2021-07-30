New Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai in Delhi; To Meet PM Modi

Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai landed in Delhi on Friday, 30 July, and is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bommai also met with Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital. The Union minister wrote in a tweet, "Met the Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai. My best wishes to him and his team in taking the state to newer heights."

Met the Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri @BSBommai Ji. My best wishes to him and his team in taking the state to newer heights. pic.twitter.com/dcKJzkU6Km — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 30, 2021

Prior to meeting Modi as part of his two-day trip, Bommai had held a meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

A day before, the 61-year-old was quoted as saying, "I will visit Delhi tomorrow (Friday) to get the blessings of the PM, Home Minister (Amit Shah), Rajnath Singh, and JP Nadda. Within two-three days after that, I will meet them again after taking their appointment. We will discuss Cabinet formation, after which ministers will be picked."

Also Read: Basavaraj Bommai: BJP Goes for Janata Parivar Origin, Lingayat CM in Karnataka

'Rich Legislative, Administrative Experience'

Bommai was sworn in as the Karnataka CM on 28 July, a day after he was selected for the post in the aftermath of BS Yediyurappa's resignation.

Congratulating Bommai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "he brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience". "I am confident he will build on the exceptional work done by our government in the state," the PM tweeted.

Congratulations to Shri @BSBommai Ji on taking oath as Karnataka’s CM. He brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience. I am confident he will build on the exceptional work done by our Government in the state. Best wishes for a fruitful tenure. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2021

On Yediyurappa, Modi tweeted saying, "No words will ever do justice to the monumental contribution of Shri @BSYBJP (BS Yediyurappa) Ji towards our party and for Karnataka’s growth. For decades, he toiled hard, travelled across all parts of Karnataka and struck a chord with people. He is admired for his commitment to social welfare."

Story continues

(With inputs from The Indian Express and ANI)

Also Read: CM Basavaraj Bommai Takes Oath: Meet the Winners & Losers in Karnataka Politics

. Read more on Politics by The Quint.New Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai in Delhi; To Meet PM ModiDay 7, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Lovlina Assures India's 2nd Medal; Sindhu Wins QF . Read more on Politics by The Quint.